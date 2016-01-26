Dr. Sam Sanandaji, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanandaji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sam Sanandaji, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sam Sanandaji, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from California College Of Podiatric Medicine San Francisco, California and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
The Foot and Ankle Care Center125 N Robertson Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (323) 647-3668Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Sanandaji is the BEST: impressively knowledgeable, friendly, genuinely concerned, &--a characteristic my wife & I especially appreciate--very responsive to our questions & concerns. Indeed, he is what all good doctors should be: an educator.
- Podiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English, Persian
- Kaiser Permanente Hayward Podiatric Surgical Residency
- California College Of Podiatric Medicine San Francisco, California
- University of California, Los Angeles
Dr. Sanandaji has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanandaji accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanandaji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanandaji has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanandaji on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sanandaji speaks Persian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanandaji. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanandaji.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanandaji, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanandaji appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.