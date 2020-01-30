Dr. Sam Samimi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samimi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sam Samimi, MD
Overview
Dr. Sam Samimi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Samimi works at
Locations
Accurate Skin Clinic10004 Kennerly Rd Ste 210A, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 842-3525
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been treated by Dr. Samimi for over 20 years. He can be somewhat off putting with a superior attitude, but I have been happy with him treatment of my problems.
About Dr. Sam Samimi, MD
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1093813347
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Samimi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samimi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samimi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samimi has seen patients for Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samimi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Samimi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samimi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samimi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samimi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.