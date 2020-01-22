Dr. Sam Safavi-Abbasi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Safavi-Abbasi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sam Safavi-Abbasi, MD
Dr. Sam Safavi-Abbasi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Flagstaff, AZ.
Dr. Safavi-Abbasi works at
Flagstaff Neurosurgery Pllc823 N San Francisco St Ste F, Flagstaff, AZ 86001 Directions (928) 226-7667
- 2 1001 Willow Creek Rd Ste 3100, Prescott, AZ 86301 Directions (928) 445-4818
YRMC Physiciancare Neurosurgery1001 Division St, Prescott, AZ 86301 Directions (928) 445-4818
- Flagstaff Medical Center
- OASIS Hospital
- Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center
- Verde Valley Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Safavi is the most competent and compassionate doctor/neurosurgeon I’ve ever known. He has a quick diagnostic eye, yet will take time to consider options on complicated cases. If need be, he will stay with a patient as long as it takes to answer every question. It’s a blessing to have someone of his caliber in Northern AZ. If he doesn’t think a surgery is indicated he won’t hesitate to say so. (My understanding is that 80% of spine surgeries need PT & lifestyle changes not a scalpel.) Because of Dr. Safavi’s skill I’m still functioning. He has treated me for years for complex issues.
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1689870990
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Safavi-Abbasi has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Safavi-Abbasi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Safavi-Abbasi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Safavi-Abbasi.
