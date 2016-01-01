See All Family Doctors in The Woodlands, TX
Dr. Sam Rolon, DO

Family Medicine
4 (52)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sam Rolon, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball.

Dr. Rolon works at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group in The Woodlands, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group - Primary Care
    8558 Creekside Forest Dr Bldg B, The Woodlands, TX 77375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Ringworm
Tinea Versicolor
Acute Sinusitis
Ringworm
Tinea Versicolor
Acute Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Injuries Chevron Icon
Abdominal Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Heart Beat Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Accelerated Hypertension Chevron Icon
ACE Inhibitor or Beta-Blocker Therapy Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acne Keloid Chevron Icon
Acneiform Eruption Chevron Icon
Acquired Angioedema Chevron Icon
Acquired Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Acquired Ichthyosis Chevron Icon
Actinic Cheilitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute (or Transient) Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Acute Abdominal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Acute Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Acute Bacterial Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Acute Exacerbation of Chronic Obstructive Airway Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Gastritis Chevron Icon
Acute Gout Chevron Icon
Acute Insomnia Chevron Icon
Acute Interstitial Nephritis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Acute Liver Failure Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Lung Injuries Chevron Icon
Acute Meningitis Chevron Icon
Acute Non-Ulcer Dyspepsia Chevron Icon
Acute Peripheral Arterial Occlusion Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Acute Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Acute Rheumatic Fever Chevron Icon
Acute Stress Disorder (ASD) Chevron Icon
Acute Stroke Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Urinary Retention Chevron Icon
Addison's Disease Chevron Icon
Adenovirus Chevron Icon
Adenovirus-Related Cold Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Adult Hypophosphatasia Chevron Icon
Airborne Allergies Chevron Icon
Airway Disorders Chevron Icon
Airway Obstruction Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Chevron Icon
Andropause Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Animal Bite Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Anorectal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anuria Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Appendix Disorders Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrophy Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bacteremia Chevron Icon
Bacterial Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Infections Chevron Icon
Bacterial Infections of the Digestive Tract Chevron Icon
Bacterial Meningitis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bartholin's Cyst Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Biliary Disease Chevron Icon
Benign Breast Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Benign Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Benign Exertional Headache Chevron Icon
Benign Multiple Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Benign Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Benign Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bicep Injuries Chevron Icon
Bicep Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Biceps Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Biliary Colic Chevron Icon
Biliary Dyskinesia Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood Clot Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Blood Sugar Monitoring Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Fibroadenoma Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breastfeeding Counseling Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Burn Care Services Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Caffeine Addiction Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Calf Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiopulmonary Conditions Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cat Allergy Chevron Icon
Cat Bite Chevron Icon
Cat Scratch Disease Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Catheter Infection Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Central Line Infection Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cervical Sprain Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chancroid Chevron Icon
Cheilitis Chevron Icon
Chemical Burn - Skin Chevron Icon
Chest Cold Chevron Icon
Chest Disorders Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Trauma Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Cholestasis Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Diseases Chevron Icon
Chondritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Anemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Bacterial Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Bronchitis-Like Cough Chevron Icon
Chronic Constipation Chevron Icon
Chronic Cough Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Erosive Gastritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Eye Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Granulomatous Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Liver Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Claudication Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Contusion Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Joint Disease in the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diaper Rash Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Discoid Lupus Chevron Icon
Disuse Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Diverticular Diseases Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dog Bite Chevron Icon
Dropfoot Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
E. coli Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ear Infection in Infant Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Electrolyte Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Stress Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Encopresis Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Endometritis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Enterocolitis Chevron Icon
Enterovirus Infection Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Epididymo - Orchitis Chevron Icon
Epigastric Pain Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Erythema Chevron Icon
Erythema Chronicum Migrans Chevron Icon
Erythrasma Chevron Icon
Erythroderma Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Stricture Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Exercise-Induced Asthma Chevron Icon
Exertional Hypertension Chevron Icon
Extra Nipples Chevron Icon
Eyelid Eczema Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Female Genital Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Incontinence Chevron Icon
Female Pelvic Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Urinary Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Finger Clubbing Chevron Icon
Finger Disorders Chevron Icon
Finger Joint Sprain Chevron Icon
Fissures Chevron Icon
Fitz-Hugh-Curtis Syndrome Chevron Icon
Flank Pain Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Flatulence Chevron Icon
Fluid Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Forearm Injuries Chevron Icon
Foreskin Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Furunculosis Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
High-Risk Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intrahepatic Cholestasis of Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome With Alternating Bowel Habit Chevron Icon
IV Rehydration Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon