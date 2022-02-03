Dr. Sam Pourbabak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pourbabak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sam Pourbabak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sam Pourbabak, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Pourbabak works at
Locations
South Cnty Kidney/Endocrine Ctr23141 Moulton Pkwy Ste 102, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 916-9100Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pmSaturday10:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I wish I could give Dr. Pourbabak more than 5 stars. He has helped me to reduce my thyroid and glucose to a normal level after less than a year of treatments. Although his office was booked he accepted to see my husband regarding his high blood sugar and high cholesterol and after a short period of time, all have been reduced to a normal level as well. Not only Dr. Pourbabak is an excellent physician, he is very kind and spends time to explain everything. His office staff are also very professional and on time. We have never waited more than a few minutes to be seen for our appointments. thank you Dr Pourbabak Shirin& Parviz
About Dr. Sam Pourbabak, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1043271018
Education & Certifications
- ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pourbabak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pourbabak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pourbabak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pourbabak works at
Dr. Pourbabak has seen patients for Diabetes Counseling, Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pourbabak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Pourbabak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pourbabak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pourbabak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pourbabak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.