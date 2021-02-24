Overview

Dr. Sam Peng, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from SHANSI UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Peng works at Kennestone Family Medicine in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.