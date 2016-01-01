Dr. Pappas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sam Pappas, MD
Overview
Dr. Sam Pappas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Vienna, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.
Locations
- 1 8245 Boone Blvd Ste 500, Vienna, VA 22182 Directions (703) 734-8271
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sam Pappas, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Greek
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pappas accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Pappas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pappas speaks Greek.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pappas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.
