Dr. Sam Nosrati, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sam Nosrati, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Nosrati works at
Locations
Artisan Foot And Ankle Specialist26691 Plaza Ste, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 272-0007
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing doctor N for a few different conditions over the past 5 years and he recently did surgery on my daughter as well, he and the staff are always very accommodating and he is very knowledgeable. I don't live in southern California but come and see him whenever I visit my family,
About Dr. Sam Nosrati, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1164795209
Education & Certifications
- Mission Hospital
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- U.C.L.A.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nosrati has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nosrati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nosrati works at
Dr. Nosrati speaks Persian.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Nosrati. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nosrati.
