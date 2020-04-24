See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Sam Najmabadi, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4.5 (58)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sam Najmabadi, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Najmabadi works at Center for Reproductive Health & Gynecology in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Sherman Oaks, CA, Burbank, CA and Valencia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Center for Reproductive Health & Gynecology
    99 N La Cienega Blvd Ste 109, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 581-1800
    Center for Reproductive Health & Gynecology
    13320 Riverside Dr Ste 220, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 532-8269
    Matthew Gemp, DMD, PLLC
    2625 W Alameda Ave, Burbank, CA 91505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 559-7584
    Matthew Gemp, DMD, PLLC
    23861 McBean Pkwy, Valencia, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 360-7584
    Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
    501 S Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA 91505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 564-1180
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
  • Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Assisted Hatching
Assisted Reproductive Technique
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Assisted Hatching
Assisted Reproductive Technique

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Assisted Hatching Chevron Icon
Assisted Reproductive Technique Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 24, 2020
    everything and more
    Anonymous — Apr 24, 2020
    About Dr. Sam Najmabadi, MD

    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    • 31 years of experience
    • English, French, Persian, Persian and Spanish
    • 1639232770
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
    • University Of Southern California
    • Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
    • Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sam Najmabadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Najmabadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Najmabadi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Najmabadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    58 patients have reviewed Dr. Najmabadi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Najmabadi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Najmabadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Najmabadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

