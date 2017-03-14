See All Plastic Surgeons in Bellevue, WA
Dr. Sam Naficy, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Sam Naficy, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (61)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Sam Naficy, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.

Dr. Naficy works at Naficy Plastic Surgery and Rejuvenation Center in Bellevue, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of UW Medicine
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Stephen Benirschke, MD
Dr. Stephen Benirschke, MD
8 (21)
View Profile
Dr. Nicholas Vedder, MD
Dr. Nicholas Vedder, MD
6 (12)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of UW Medicine.

Locations

  1. 1
    Naficy MD Ps Inc Sam
    1110 112th Ave NE Ste 150, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 450-0880
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Age Spots
Broken Nose
Acne
Age Spots
Broken Nose

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Facial Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Facial Lesions Chevron Icon
Hirsutism Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lump Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lump
Mass Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mass
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mole Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mole
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Rhinophyma Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Naficy?

    Mar 14, 2017
    Johnna did a phenomenal job for me and the results seems to be terrific.
    tristan wexler in Laval, QC — Mar 14, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sam Naficy, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sam Naficy, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Naficy to family and friends

    Dr. Naficy's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Naficy

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sam Naficy, MD.

    About Dr. Sam Naficy, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801816947
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of Michigan Hospitals
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Washington School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Washington, Seattle
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sam Naficy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naficy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Naficy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Naficy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Naficy works at Naficy Plastic Surgery and Rejuvenation Center in Bellevue, WA. View the full address on Dr. Naficy’s profile.

    61 patients have reviewed Dr. Naficy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naficy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naficy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naficy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sam Naficy, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.