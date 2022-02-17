Dr. Sam Moussa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moussa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sam Moussa, MD
Dr. Sam Moussa, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from VETERANS ADMINISTRATION MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.
Adobe Gastroenterology PC2585 N Wyatt Dr, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 721-2973
- Tucson Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Fantastic, friendly staff. Excellent bedside manner - interested in helping patients understand results, reports, and consequences of behavior. Dr. Moussa is a gem. Adobe Gastroenterology is a treasure.
About Dr. Sam Moussa, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1396730180
- VETERANS ADMINISTRATION MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
Dr. Moussa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moussa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moussa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moussa has seen patients for Heartburn, Barrett's Esophagus and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moussa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moussa speaks Arabic.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Moussa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moussa.
