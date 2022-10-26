Dr. Sam Meshkinfam, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meshkinfam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sam Meshkinfam, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sam Meshkinfam, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lynchburg, VA. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.
Dr. Meshkinfam works at
Locations
1
Feinman-clark Ent. & Ps. Inc.2321 Atherholt Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24501 Directions (434) 947-3993
2
Centra Health Inc1901 Tate Springs Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24501 Directions (434) 200-3023
3
Lexington Medical Center2720 Sunset Blvd, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 936-7530
4
Surgery Center of Lynchburg2401 Atherholt Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24501 Directions (434) 947-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Centra Lynchburg General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I haven’t had a visit with Dr. Meshkinfam but he was on call for my sons doctor the night I called in. Dr. Meshkinfam took his time and actually listened to me about what had been going on for months. That’s more than the 5 previous doctors my son has seen have done. He left me with an actual answer to what is possibly going on and explained to me how to present the idea to his doctors so that they wouldn’t ignore the idea. I’m thankful for this man and if I can’t get anywhere with my sons doctor I will gladly take a road trip to visit Dr. Meshkinfam. If you read this - Thank you Dr.
About Dr. Sam Meshkinfam, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1952657348
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
