Overview

Dr. Sam Meshkinfam, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lynchburg, VA. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.



Dr. Meshkinfam works at Blue Ridge Ear, Nose, Throat & Plastic Surgery in Lynchburg, VA with other offices in West Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.