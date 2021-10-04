See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Brentwood, MO
Dr. Sam Martin, MD

Interventional Pain Medicine
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sam Martin, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Brentwood, MO. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med.

Dr. Martin works at Sam Martin, M.D. in Brentwood, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sam Martin, M.D.
    Sam Martin, M.D.
2025 S Brentwood Blvd Ste 200, Brentwood, MO 63144
(314) 963-8900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Healthcare USA
    • Humana
    • Medicaid of Missouri
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 04, 2021
    Going to Dr. Martin has been a life changer for me. I have had lower back issues for 10 years and never really thought to explore pain management. From the first visit forward, I felt real relief for the first time. While I do not go as often as I probably should, I am still in the 'no pain zone" 95% of the time. Dr. Martin also practices from a medical sense with pain management. If not medically sound, then nothing is given. He is a truly nice person whose generosity also needs to be noted. I do urge you to see him if you have those chronic aches and pains associated with injury, overuse, or arthritis. My life is very different. Thank you Dr. Martin!!
    Steve Davis — Oct 04, 2021
    About Dr. Sam Martin, MD

    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1154376788
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
    • Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sam Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Martin works at Sam Martin, M.D. in Brentwood, MO. View the full address on Dr. Martin’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

