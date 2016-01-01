Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sam Lin, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in La Quinta, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center and Doctors Hospital Of Laredo.
Sa Allen MD Inc79430 Highway 111 Ste 101, La Quinta, CA 92253 Directions (760) 564-3533
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Regional Medical Center
- Doctors Hospital Of Laredo
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Lin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin speaks Mandarin.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
