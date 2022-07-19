Dr. Sam Lerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sam Lerman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sam Lerman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Locations
The Center for Diabetes and Endocrine Care3107 Stirling Rd Ste 300, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312 Directions (954) 963-7100Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Freedom Health
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is a very competent doctor. He is very thorough and explains your health to you. I certainly reccommend him very highly.
About Dr. Sam Lerman, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 51 years of experience
- English, French and Yiddish
- 1932112661
Education & Certifications
- University Miami
- Jewish Genl Hosp-McGill U
- McGill University Faculty of Medicine
- McGill Univ
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
