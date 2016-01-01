Dr. Kwauk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sam Kwauk, MD
Overview
Dr. Sam Kwauk, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from LONG ISLAND COLLEGE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown.
Locations
George Liu MD Phd Facp185 Canal St Frnt 6, New York, NY 10013 Directions (212) 226-1177
New York Downtown Hospital170 William St, New York, NY 10038 Directions (646) 898-4744
Hospital Affiliations
- Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
About Dr. Sam Kwauk, MD
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1609811231
Education & Certifications
- LONG ISLAND COLLEGE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
