Dr. Sam Koo, DDS

Dentistry
5 (85)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Sam Koo, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Irving, TX. 

Dr. Koo works at MacArthur Park Dentistry in Irving, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    MacArthur Park Dentistry
    7447 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 185, Irving, TX 75063 (972) 325-7231

Experience & Treatment Frequency

  View other providers who treat Dentures
  View other providers who treat Excision
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • United Concordia
    • United Healthcare Dental
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 16, 2021
    Love, love, love the professionalism, expertise, and kindness of Dr. Koo and his whole office staff. I wish I’d switched from my other dentist earlier. Glad my two kids will get better care than I did for many years!
    Debra B. — Aug 16, 2021
    About Dr. Sam Koo, DDS

    • Dentistry
    • English
    • 1164564647
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sam Koo, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Koo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Koo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    85 patients have reviewed Dr. Koo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

