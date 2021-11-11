Overview

Dr. Sam Khalili, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They graduated from MEMORIAL HOSPITAL OF NEWFOUNDLAND and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center Summit and Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.



Dr. Khalili works at San Andreas Medical Clinic in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Intranasal or Sinus Procedure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.