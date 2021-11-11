Dr. Khalili has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sam Khalili, MD
Overview
Dr. Sam Khalili, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They graduated from MEMORIAL HOSPITAL OF NEWFOUNDLAND and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center Summit and Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.
Dr. Khalili works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Aurora Neuroscience Innovation Institute2801 W Kinnickinnic River Pkwy Ste 680, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 385-1922
-
2
Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center2900 W Oklahoma Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 649-6315
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Medical Center Summit
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khalili?
Dr. Khalili truly cares about his patients. He listens and is always compassionate. He explains everything thoroughly.
About Dr. Sam Khalili, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1487055133
Education & Certifications
- MEMORIAL HOSPITAL OF NEWFOUNDLAND
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khalili accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khalili has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khalili works at
Dr. Khalili has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Intranasal or Sinus Procedure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khalili on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Khalili. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khalili.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khalili, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khalili appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.