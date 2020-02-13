Overview

Dr. Sam Khair, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Henry Hospital.



Dr. Khair works at Khair Family Practice in Stockbridge, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.