Dr. Sam Kalioundji, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sam Kalioundji, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara Faculty of Medicine|New York Medical College|Universidad Aut noma de Guadalajara and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center and Northridge Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Sam Kalioundji MD FACC / KALHEART18406 Roscoe Blvd Fl 3, Northridge, CA 91325 Directions (818) 722-9759Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Renal Consultants Medical Group7301 Medical Center Dr Ste 200, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 459-5710Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
BEEN MY HEART DR SINCE 2015 AND HE CARES ABOUT HIS PATIENS AND EXPLAINS WHAT HE IS DOING.....I RECOMENH HIM HIGHLY..
About Dr. Sam Kalioundji, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1619129426
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center|University Of Southern California|University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- University Of Southern California
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara Faculty of Medicine|New York Medical College|Universidad Aut noma de Guadalajara
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
