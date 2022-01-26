Overview

Dr. Sam Kalioundji, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara Faculty of Medicine|New York Medical College|Universidad Aut noma de Guadalajara and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center and Northridge Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Kalioundji works at Dr. Sam Joseph Kalioundji, MD in Northridge, CA with other offices in West Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Angina and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.