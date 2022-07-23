Dr. Sam Huh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sam Huh, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sam Huh, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.
Mount Sinai Brooklyn3131 Kings Hwy Ste A7, Brooklyn, NY 11234 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Chung-Ho Huh & Sam Huh, MDs125 Saint Nicholas Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Had pain in my left side of my ear turned out to be a polyp that recently popped gave me some ear drops and went back a week later ear is clean and feeling much better glad I came here definitely would recommend him to all my friends
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 29 years of experience
- English, Korean
- Male
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
Dr. Huh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Huh using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Huh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huh has seen patients for Laryngitis, Earwax Buildup and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Huh speaks Korean.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Huh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huh.
