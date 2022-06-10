Dr. Sam Hankins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hankins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sam Hankins, MD
Overview
Dr. Sam Hankins, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cedar Hill, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Methodist Charlton Medical Center and Methodist Dallas Medical Center.
Locations
Methodist Family Health Center - Cedar Hill950 E BELT LINE RD, Cedar Hill, TX 75104 Directions (972) 291-7863
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Charlton Medical Center
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hamlin's is so great. He always takes time with his patients to discuss their issues and doesn't seem like he's in a rush to get out of the room. He really listens to you. When you contact him online u get a prompt msg back. Only draw back is it takes a while to get an appointment
About Dr. Sam Hankins, MD
- Family Medicine
- 6 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
Dr. Hankins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hankins accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hankins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hankins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hankins.
