Dr. Sam Gershenbaum, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (87)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Sam Gershenbaum, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.

Dr. Gershenbaum works at Dr. Sam Gershenbaum in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr. Sam Gershenbaum
    350 S Miami Ave Ste C, Miami, FL 33130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dentofacial Anomalies
Gynecomastia
Liposuction
Dentofacial Anomalies
Gynecomastia
Liposuction

Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 87 ratings
    Patient Ratings (87)
    5 Star
    (79)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 22, 2020
    I've had 3 kids in breastfed them all. Needless to say my breast were wrecked. I had such low self esteem and really wanted a breast augmentation for the last 10 + years. I was so picky about every surgeon I looked at. I'm thrilled I waited and found Dr G. I literally flew from Seattle to Miami just to see him. His work is phenomenal, I ended up getting a full lift as well. Words cannot express the talent that this man has. He brought back my confidence and them some. My incisions from day 1 were straight as could be and you could tell he has been doing this for a long time. I am currently 2 1/2 months out and you cannot really even see them. I know everyone is different but I love that he has a smooth and steady hand. I don't look lile Freddy Kruger got ahold of me. Also he made both my areolas even in shape and they look as if they blend vs them being cut. I love the natural yet full look I got as well! He understood exactly what I wanted. The whole staff was great but my nurse was o
    catrina calvert — Aug 22, 2020
    About Dr. Sam Gershenbaum, DO

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • 1013013127
    Education & Certifications

    • Cabrini Medical Centerl Center
    • New York Comm/St Barnabus Hospital
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sam Gershenbaum, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gershenbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gershenbaum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gershenbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gershenbaum works at Dr. Sam Gershenbaum in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Gershenbaum’s profile.

    87 patients have reviewed Dr. Gershenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gershenbaum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gershenbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gershenbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

