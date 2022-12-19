See All Hand Surgeons in South Bend, IN
Dr. Sam Fuller, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5 (42)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Dr. Sam Fuller, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of South Bend and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Fuller works at South Bend Orthopaedics in South Bend, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Wrist Fracture and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    South Bend Orthopaedics - South bend
    53880 Carmichael Dr, South Bend, IN 46635 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 247-9441
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
  • Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Finger Disorders Chevron Icon
Forearm Fracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 19, 2022
    I saw Dr. Fuller for a second opinion for De Quervain's tenosynovitis. Less than 2 weeks later, he performed a De Quervain's release surgery. I've since had the same surgery on the other side. Going to him was the best decision I've ever made! Dr. Fuller is definitely a doctor that listens to his patients.
    Somer — Dec 19, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Sam Fuller, MD
    About Dr. Sam Fuller, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 13 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1649569484
    Education & Certifications

    • Curtis Natl Hand Ctr
    • University of Chicago Medical Center
    • University of Chicago Medical Center
    • U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED
    • Notre Dame
    • Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
