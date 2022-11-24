Overview

Dr. Sam Ebrahimi, MD is a Phlebologist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Phlebology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED|University Of Illinois College Of Medicine in Chicago and is affiliated with Encino Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Ebrahimi works at Incredible Veins, Skin & Body in Encino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.