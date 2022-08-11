Dr. Sam Dirawi, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dirawi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sam Dirawi, DMD
Overview
Dr. Sam Dirawi, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Davenport, FL.
Dr. Dirawi works at
Locations
-
1
Dental Care at Champions Crossing1101 Champions Dr, Davenport, FL 33897 Directions (863) 275-3874
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dirawi?
Best level of care. Dr. D. places patient first.
About Dr. Sam Dirawi, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1366863250
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dirawi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dirawi accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dirawi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dirawi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dirawi works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dirawi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dirawi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dirawi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dirawi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.