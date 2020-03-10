See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Tampa, FL
Dr. Sam Diasti, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (64)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sam Diasti, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Ain Shams University|Seton Hall University - M.D. and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Diasti works at Pinnacle Health Group in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pinnacle Health Group
    2605 W Swann Ave Ste 100, Tampa, FL 33609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 686-9033
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

  • HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital
  • Tampa General Hospital

    Mar 10, 2020
    My visit with Dr. Diasti today was excellent. He has been my doctor for over 20 years. I have 100% trust in him. He never rush's you and always takes time to be certain that you have all your questions answered. He is professional and kind. I never leave there without feeling good about my visit. I'm Blessed to have him as my doctor.
    Sharon Waters — Mar 10, 2020
