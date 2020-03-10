Overview

Dr. Sam Diasti, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Ain Shams University|Seton Hall University - M.D. and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Diasti works at Pinnacle Health Group in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.