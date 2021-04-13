See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Cordova, TN
Dr. Sam Cox III, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (11)
Call for new patient details
48 years of experience
Dr. Sam Cox III, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cordova, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from BAPTIST MEMORIAL COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Saint Francis Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Pap Smear and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    315 S Walnut Bend Rd Ste 101, Cordova, TN 38018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 755-8880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 13, 2021
    He is absolutely wonderful! He is thorough, kind, takes plenty of time seems to really care about me as a patient, all of which I am extremely grateful!eleanor herron
    Eleanor Herron — Apr 13, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sam Cox III, MD
    About Dr. Sam Cox III, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114037546
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BAPTIST MEMORIAL COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cox III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cox III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cox III has seen patients for Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Pap Smear and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cox III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cox III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cox III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cox III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cox III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.