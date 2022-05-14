Overview

Dr. Sam Buffer Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cranberry Township, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UPMC Horizon - Greenville and UPMC Passavant - McCandless.



Dr. Buffer Jr works at Upmc Heart & Vascular Institute - Passavant Cranberry in Cranberry Township, PA with other offices in Cranberry Twp, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.