Dr. Sam Bhayani, MD

Urology
4.8 (34)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Dr. Sam Bhayani, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital and Barnes-jewish West County Hospital.

Dr. Bhayani works at Washington University School Of Medicine In St. Louis in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Creve Coeur, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Washington University
    660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 388-6202
    Washington University Urology
    1040 N Mason Rd, Creve Coeur, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 362-2612
    Washington University St Louis Urologic Surgery
    4921 Parkview Pl Ste 11C, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 362-8200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes Jewish Hospital
  • Barnes-jewish West County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Renal Cell Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • HealthLink
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medico
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 16, 2021
    Dr. Bhayani is fantastic! I decided on Dr. Bhayani after "shopping around" for a urologist to do my partial nephrectomy for kidney cancer. He was the clear choice because his reputation for surgical skill preceeded him. And he did not disappoint. He took on my case, which was tricky to say the least and complicated by other health factors. He consulted with my other doctors, listened to my and my husband's wishes, and advocated to ensure my surgery was done in the safest way possible. On top of that, the cosmetic outcome is much better than I expected, and thanks to him, my kidney cancer was removed! I appreciate how attentive and careful Dr. Bhayani was every step of the way. He and his Assistant Lisa (who is simply THE BEST, by the way), make an amazing team, and I'm so glad they were both there to help me through this process.
    Beth Hunter — Mar 16, 2021
    Dr. Bhayani's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Bhayani

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Sam Bhayani, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376569509
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital - Prostate and Kidney Cancer and Surgery
    Residency
    • Washington U/b Jh/slch Conc
    Internship
    • Barnes
    Medical Education
    • Washington Univ Sch of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell University
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sam Bhayani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhayani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bhayani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bhayani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bhayani has seen patients for Kidney Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhayani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhayani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhayani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhayani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhayani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

