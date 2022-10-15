See All Podiatric Surgeons in Chattanooga, TN
Dr. Sam Bazrafshan, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Sam Bazrafshan, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
5 (68)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Sam Bazrafshan, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson, Hamilton Medical Center, Parkridge East Hospital and Parkridge Medical Center.

Dr. Bazrafshan works at Village Podiatry Centers in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Village Podiatry Centers
    4308 Brainerd Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37411 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 698-1966

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
  • CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson
  • Hamilton Medical Center
  • Parkridge East Hospital
  • Parkridge Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 68 ratings
    Patient Ratings (68)
    5 Star
    (67)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bazrafshan?

    Oct 15, 2022
    Dr. Bazrafshan and his office staff were wonderful. Office visits are scheduled so that he has enough time to fully explain the medical issues and review options with each patient without making other patients wait extended periods of time. He did not attempt to persuade me to have unnecessary procedures. Instead, he addressed concerns about the various options. He and his staff are personable and efficient. The prep, surgery, and follow-up were very smooth. I would highly recommend Dr. Bazrafshan.
    — Oct 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sam Bazrafshan, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sam Bazrafshan, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bazrafshan to family and friends

    Dr. Bazrafshan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bazrafshan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sam Bazrafshan, DPM.

    About Dr. Sam Bazrafshan, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417314477
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Bethesda Health
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Tennessee
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sam Bazrafshan, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bazrafshan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bazrafshan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bazrafshan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bazrafshan works at Village Podiatry Centers in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Dr. Bazrafshan’s profile.

    68 patients have reviewed Dr. Bazrafshan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bazrafshan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bazrafshan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bazrafshan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sam Bazrafshan, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.