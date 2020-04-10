Dr. Sam Bakshian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bakshian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sam Bakshian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sam Bakshian, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Olympia Medical Center.
Dr. Bakshian works at
Locations
Tower Orthopedics and Sports Medicine6330 San Vicente Blvd Ste 310, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 855-0751
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Olympia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Bakshian is very patient and personal he actually hugs me, when he comes in the room. I've had a hard go of multiple lower back surgeries, w/fusions. Although they have not been successful, he never gave up. Which says alot because when your work comp. The work totally out weighs the glory besides the fact you wait forever to be paid. I will take human feelings of compassion and empathy over faked promises any day. He always said he would do all he could and and I testify that he always has. He didn't fix me, but it wasn't for a lack of trying. Just ask my adjuster.?? D.Phillips 2020
About Dr. Sam Bakshian, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1760406169
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bakshian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bakshian accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bakshian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bakshian has seen patients for Thoracic Spine Fracture and Hip Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bakshian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bakshian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bakshian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bakshian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bakshian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.