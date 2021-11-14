Dr. Sam Awan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Awan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sam Awan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sam Awan, MD is a Dermatologist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine at Peoria.
Dr. Awan works at
Locations
-
1
U.S. Dermatology Partners McKinney4701 Medical Center Dr Ste 1B, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (469) 931-0943Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Awan?
After suffering with extreme Dyshidrosis hand eczema for several years and multiple Dr’s I finally met Dr. Awan. I can’t emphasize how knowledgeable and understanding him and his team are. Thanks to them my hands are healing!
About Dr. Sam Awan, MD
- Dermatology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1013322858
Education & Certifications
- University of Connecticut Health Center School of Medicine
- University of Illinois College of Medicine - Urbana IL
- University of Illinois College of Medicine at Peoria
- Illinois Wesleyan University, Bloomington, Il
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Awan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Awan accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Awan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Awan works at
Dr. Awan has seen patients for Dermatitis, Impetigo and Dermatitis Due to Drugs , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Awan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
263 patients have reviewed Dr. Awan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Awan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Awan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Awan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.