Overview

Dr. Sam Atallah, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical School At Houston|University of Texas Southwestern and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center, UCF Lake Nona Hospital and Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Atallah works at Digestive and Liver Center of Florida in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.