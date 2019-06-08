Dr. Sam Ash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sam Ash, MD
Overview
Dr. Sam Ash, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Ash works at
Locations
Joseph Fernandez MD8940 N Kendall Dr Ste 101E, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 275-5677MondayClosedTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Center of Miami6701 Sunset Dr Ste 201, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 661-7601Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ash was my Dr maybe 12 years ago. I would of never walked if I T were not for him. He Awesome Orthopedic. In needing an orthopedic right now and I wish I was home in Florida Much Love. Sarah Defendini
About Dr. Sam Ash, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1538110275
Education & Certifications
- American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine
Dr. Ash works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.