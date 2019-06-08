Overview

Dr. Sam Ash, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Ash works at Sandrow and Keyes MD PA in Miami, FL with other offices in South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Joint Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.