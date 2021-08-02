See All Otolaryngologists in Pomona, CA
Dr. Sam Arasoghli, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3 (16)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sam Arasoghli, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Arasoghli works at SAM ARASOGHLI, M.D. in Pomona, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Tinnitus, Dizziness and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chaparral Medical Group Inc.
    Chaparral Medical Group Inc.
297 W Artesia St Ste A, Pomona, CA 91768
(909) 623-1503

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Aug 02, 2021
    I had nasal polyps that were ignored by my my PCPs for more that 10 years. I was really having trouble in sleeping. I had runny and blocked nose all most every day. I couldn't handle it any more with anti-allergy drugs. I fixed my appointment with Dr. Arasoghli and he right away suggested surgery. Withen first 30 minutes after surgery when I was till groggy, I could see change in my breathing. Since then I sleep well, and all my allergies vanished. I am really feeling great. Thanks to Dr. Arasoghli. I saw lot of people writing bad review about this doctor, mostly commenting about bed side manners. However, I just would like to mention that bedside manners alone do not cure the patient. I felt Dr. Arasoghli is skilled doctor and knows what he is doing. All my previous PCPs had great bedside manners but they never suggested me to consult the ENT until my nose was almost completely blocked. I strongly recommend this doctor to any one who needs help in his area of health care.
    Mir — Aug 02, 2021
    About Dr. Sam Arasoghli, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1770685935
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
