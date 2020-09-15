Overview

Dr. Sam Akhavan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital.



Dr. Akhavan works at Allegheny Health Network in Wexford, PA with other offices in Cranberry Township, PA, Pittsburgh, PA, Mc Kees Rocks, PA and McMurray, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.