Dr. Sam Akhavan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akhavan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sam Akhavan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sam Akhavan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital.
Dr. Akhavan works at
Locations
-
1
Wexford Health and Wellness Pavillion12311 Perry Hwy, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (412) 359-3895Wednesday8:00am - 3:30pm
-
2
Allegheny Orthopedic Associates20215 Route 19, Cranberry Township, PA 16066 Directions (877) 660-6777
-
3
Allegheny Orthopedic Associates1307 Federal St Ste 2, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (877) 660-6777
-
4
Robinson Office133 Church Hill Rd, Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136 Directions (412) 359-3895
-
5
Peters Township Office160 Gallery Dr, McMurray, PA 15317 Directions (412) 359-3895
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Akhavan?
Dr Akhavan fixed my right shoulder rotor cuff. Absolutely no pain and all therapies are scheduled in advance.
About Dr. Sam Akhavan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, French
- 1801074711
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Case Medical Center, Cleveland Ohio
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Akhavan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akhavan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akhavan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Akhavan works at
Dr. Akhavan has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akhavan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Akhavan speaks French.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Akhavan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akhavan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akhavan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akhavan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.