Dr. Sam Ajluni, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Ajluni works at Sam Ajluni M.d. Pllc in Royal Oak, MI. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.