Overview

Dr. Sam Ahn, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Napa, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center and Sonoma Valley Hospital.



Dr. Ahn works at North Bay Allergy/Asthma Assocs in Napa, CA with other offices in Chandler, AZ, Surprise, AZ and Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Hives and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.