Dr. Sam Ahn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sam Ahn, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Napa, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center and Sonoma Valley Hospital.
Locations
1
North Bay Clinical Trials Inc1100 Pear Tree Ln, Napa, CA 94558 Directions (707) 258-8100
2
Allergy Asthma Clinic2905 W Warner Rd Ste 24, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 834-1352
3
Allergy Asthma Clinic13967 W Grand Ave Ste 102, Surprise, AZ 85374 Directions (623) 556-9060
4
Clarendon Office300 W Clarendon Ave Ste 120, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 277-3337
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center
- Sonoma Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ahn has been my allergist for at least four years now, and I continue to return to him because I trust him. He listens to me, and is open, friendly, relaxed and confident, and makes constant eye contact with me. He has offered me courses of treatment for my allergies that I chose not to take, because I chose to use acupuncture or a naturopath, and he was open and accepting of my choices without being pushy or denigrating natural medicine.
About Dr. Sam Ahn, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- The Johns Hopkins University
- Allergy & Immunology
