Dr. Sam Abraham, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (34)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Sam Abraham, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Richardson, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES ANTIGUA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth, Medical City Plano and Methodist Richardson Medical Center.

Dr. Abraham works at Texas Primary Care Center in Richardson, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Texas Primary Care Center
    Texas Primary Care Center
    3617 Shire Blvd Ste 100, Richardson, TX 75082

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Fort Worth
  • Medical City Plano
  • Methodist Richardson Medical Center

Pap Smear Abnormalities
Insomnia
Malaise and Fatigue
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Insomnia
Malaise and Fatigue

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Dec 04, 2020
    Helpful, courteous staff. Physician has good communication skills.
    • Internal Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    • 1831349448
    • Methodist Dallas Medical Center
    • UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES ANTIGUA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Stephen F. Austin University
    • Internal Medicine
    Dr. Sam Abraham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abraham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abraham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abraham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abraham works at Texas Primary Care Center in Richardson, TX. View the full address on Dr. Abraham’s profile.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Abraham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abraham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abraham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abraham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

