Overview

Dr. Salvatore Zavarella, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Holbrook, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from NY Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital, Saint Joseph Hospital, South Shore University Hospital, St. Catherine of Siena Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Zavarella works at SpineCare Long Island in Holbrook, NY with other offices in West Islip, NY and Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.