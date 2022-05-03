Dr. Salvatore Zavarella, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zavarella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salvatore Zavarella, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Salvatore Zavarella, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Holbrook, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from NY Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital, Saint Joseph Hospital, South Shore University Hospital, St. Catherine of Siena Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Zavarella works at
Locations
1
SpineCare Long Island - Holbrook4681 Veterans Memorial Hwy, Holbrook, NY 11741 Directions (833) 774-6333Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
2
SpineCare Long Island - West Islip1175 Montauk Hwy Ste 6, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (833) 774-6333Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday12:00pm - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
SpineCare Long Island - Huntington110 E Main St Ste 2B, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (833) 774-6333Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Charles Hospital
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- South Shore University Hospital
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zavarella and his staff make an incredible team. They are intelligent, professional and very flexible. My husband had a double-disc replacement on his neck. My husband came home the same day and was up and walking and back to regular activity within 5 weeks!! Dr. Zavarella’s bedside manner was amazing and made for a great recovery period. Due to Covid, I was not able to be at the hospital. Dr. Z relayed what he was doing the entire time. There was multiple meetings to go over his plan of surgery and recovery. There was no such thing as too many questions. He was kind, compassionate, and patient. Fast forward a year later, and my husband is back to normal as far as working out, playing with our toddlers and has been back to his job in construction! I have recommended Dr. Zavarella to my friends and family. My mother-in-law has been operated on by him as well, for a scoliosis reconstruction surgery. She is in her late 60's and has had an amazing recovery. She was an older patient who
About Dr. Salvatore Zavarella, DO
- Neurosurgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1174953129
Education & Certifications
- M D Anderson Cancer Ctr
- North Shore & LIJ Medical Centers
- NY Coll Osteo Med
- SUNY Buffalo
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zavarella has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zavarella accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zavarella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Zavarella has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zavarella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Zavarella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zavarella.
