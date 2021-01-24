Overview

Dr. Salvatore Tirrito, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.



Dr. Tirrito works at Pima Heart & Vascular in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.