Dr. Salvatore Ramondelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramondelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salvatore Ramondelli, MD
Overview
Dr. Salvatore Ramondelli, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in State College, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Mount Nittany Medical Center.
Dr. Ramondelli works at
Locations
-
1
Mount Nittany Physicians Group905 University Dr Ste 2, State College, PA 16801 Directions (814) 238-8418
-
2
Mount Nittany Health - Philipsburg - Cardiology1061 N Front St Ste 2, Philipsburg, PA 16866 Directions (814) 376-6200
-
3
Mount Nittany Medical Center Health Services Inc120 Radnor Rd Ste 100, State College, PA 16801 Directions (814) 231-7868
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Nittany Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ramondelli?
About Dr. Salvatore Ramondelli, MD
- General Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1225093107
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramondelli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramondelli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramondelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramondelli works at
Dr. Ramondelli has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramondelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramondelli. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramondelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramondelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramondelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.