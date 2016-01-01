Overview

Dr. Salvatore Ramondelli, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in State College, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Mount Nittany Medical Center.



Dr. Ramondelli works at Mount Nittany Physicians Group in State College, PA with other offices in Philipsburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.