Overview

Dr. Salvatore Presti, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Universita Cattolica Del Sacro Cuore and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, Long Island College Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Presti works at Dr Salvatore Presti MD in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Congenital Heart Disease and Congenital Heart Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.