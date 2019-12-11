See All Pediatric Cardiologists in New York, NY
Dr. Salvatore Presti, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Dr. Salvatore Presti, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Universita Cattolica Del Sacro Cuore and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, Long Island College Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Presti works at Dr Salvatore Presti MD in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Congenital Heart Disease and Congenital Heart Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Keith R. Brunckhorst M.d. PC
    110 E 59th St Rm 9B, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 838-9880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • Long Island College Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Morningside
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Congenital Heart Disease
Congenital Heart Defects
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Kawasaki Disease Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Transposition of Great Arteries Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects, Fetal Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Fetal Heart Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Neonatal Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Pediatric Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Heart Rhythjm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Atresia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 11, 2019
    Great patient care. Friendly and helpful staff.
    About Dr. Salvatore Presti, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1265502553
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York University Med Center
    Residency
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    Internship
    • SUNY Dwnst Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Universita Cattolica Del Sacro Cuore
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Salvatore Presti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Presti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Presti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Presti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Presti works at Dr Salvatore Presti MD in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Presti’s profile.

    Dr. Presti has seen patients for Heart Disease, Congenital Heart Disease and Congenital Heart Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Presti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Presti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Presti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Presti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Presti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

