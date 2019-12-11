Dr. Salvatore Presti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Presti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salvatore Presti, MD
Overview
Dr. Salvatore Presti, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Universita Cattolica Del Sacro Cuore and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, Long Island College Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
Keith R. Brunckhorst M.d. PC110 E 59th St Rm 9B, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 838-9880
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Long Island College Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great patient care. Friendly and helpful staff.
About Dr. Salvatore Presti, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- New York University Med Center
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- SUNY Dwnst Med Ctr
- Universita Cattolica Del Sacro Cuore
- Pediatrics
Dr. Presti speaks Italian and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Presti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Presti.
