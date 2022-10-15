See All Neurosurgeons in West Islip, NY
Dr. Salvatore Palumbo, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Salvatore Palumbo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Palumbo works at Eric Fanaee, MD in West Islip, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Linps
    1175 Montauk Hwy Ste 6, West Islip, NY 11795 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 422-5371
    Monday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    12:00pm - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Mitchell I Weinstein, DO, PC, West Islip, NY
    380 Montauk Hwy, West Islip, NY 11795 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 422-5371
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 25 ratings
Patient Ratings (25)
5 Star
(19)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Oct 15, 2022
Nothing scared me I was so calm..well sort of...he he
Kathleen Thompson — Oct 15, 2022
About Dr. Salvatore Palumbo, MD

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Years of Experience
  • 28 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1841270543
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Salvatore Palumbo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palumbo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Palumbo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Palumbo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Palumbo works at Eric Fanaee, MD in West Islip, NY. View the full address on Dr. Palumbo’s profile.

25 patients have reviewed Dr. Palumbo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palumbo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palumbo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palumbo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

