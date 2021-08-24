Overview

Dr. Salvatore Pacella, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Rady Children's Hospital San Diego, Scripps Green Hospital, Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.



Dr. Pacella works at Scripps Clinic Rancho Bernardo in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.