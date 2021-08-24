See All Plastic Surgeons in San Diego, CA
Dr. Salvatore Pacella, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Salvatore Pacella, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Rady Children's Hospital San Diego, Scripps Green Hospital, Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.

Dr. Pacella works at Scripps Clinic Rancho Bernardo in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Scripps Clinic Plastic Surgery
    15004 Innovation Dr, San Diego, CA 92128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 605-7972
  2. 2
    Scripps Clinic Plastic Surgery
    12395 El Camino Real Ste 112, San Diego, CA 92130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 554-9930

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rady Children's Hospital San Diego
  • Scripps Green Hospital
  • Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
  • Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Salvatore Pacella, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1316069503
    Education & Certifications

    • Paces Plastic Surgery - Facial Aesthetic & Oculoplastic
    • University of Michigan Hospitals
    • University of Michigan Medical Center
    • University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
    • St. Bonaventure University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Salvatore Pacella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pacella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pacella has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pacella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pacella works at Scripps Clinic Rancho Bernardo in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Pacella’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Pacella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pacella.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pacella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pacella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

