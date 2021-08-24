Dr. Salvatore Pacella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pacella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salvatore Pacella, MD
Overview
Dr. Salvatore Pacella, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Rady Children's Hospital San Diego, Scripps Green Hospital, Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
Locations
-
1
Scripps Clinic Plastic Surgery15004 Innovation Dr, San Diego, CA 92128 Directions (858) 605-7972
-
2
Scripps Clinic Plastic Surgery12395 El Camino Real Ste 112, San Diego, CA 92130 Directions (858) 554-9930
Hospital Affiliations
- Rady Children's Hospital San Diego
- Scripps Green Hospital
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Parcella is an amazing doctor. He clearly explained what he could do to repair my injured nose and he was spot on. His staff is very friendly and professional. I have already recommended Dr. Parcella to a friend for his injured nose. My nose looks better than I expected, I can breathe normally, there was no pain or bruising after surgery. It was truly a gift to have my nose repaired by a very talented surgeon.
About Dr. Salvatore Pacella, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1316069503
Education & Certifications
- Paces Plastic Surgery - Facial Aesthetic & Oculoplastic
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- University of Michigan Medical Center
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- St. Bonaventure University
