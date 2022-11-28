See All General Surgeons in Stoneham, MA
Breast Surgical Oncology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Salvatore Nardello, DO is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Stoneham, MA. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey|West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford and MelroseWakefield Hospital.

Dr. Nardello works at Tufts Medical Center Cancer Center in Stoneham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    MelroseWakefield Breast Health Center
    MelroseWakefield Breast Health Center, 41 Montvale Ave Ste 200, Stoneham, MA 02180

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford
  • MelroseWakefield Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Acute Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Health Risk Assessment Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Nov 28, 2022
Being diAgnosed with breast cancer can be a dark and lonely experience. However when you meet Dr. Nardello you come to realize you have a knowledgeable, compassionate caregiver and a skillful surgeon on your team. His surgical expertise is unmatched. He made my mastectomy a seamless, comfortable experience with attention to every detail. I cannot even see scarring from my mastectomy which is amazing! Patients are treated like family members. He explains everything clearly. If you are delayed a bit in the waiting room, it is because he is spending time with a patient who is frightened or confused over a diagnosis. He is definitely a bright light in the dark world that is cancer. I trust him totally wiith my care.
— Rosemary McGrath, Nov 28, 2022
About Dr. Salvatore Nardello, DO

Specialties
  • Breast Surgical Oncology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1730401811
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Fox Chase Cancer Center
Residency
  • Geisinger Health System
Medical Education
  • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey|West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Breast Surgical Oncology & Breast Disease
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Salvatore Nardello, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nardello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Nardello has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Nardello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Nardello works at Tufts Medical Center Cancer Center in Stoneham, MA. View the full address on Dr. Nardello’s profile.

Dr. Nardello has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nardello on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Nardello. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nardello.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nardello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nardello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

