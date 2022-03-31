Dr. Salvatore Loporchio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loporchio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salvatore Loporchio, MD
Dr. Salvatore Loporchio, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cranston, RI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY.
Salvatore J. Loporchio M.d. Ltd35 Sockanosset Cross Rd, Cranston, RI 02920 Directions (401) 946-8011
Rehabilitation Unit593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 444-4000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr. Dean Loporchio is now working with his father in this office. He is as kind and caring. He just did a vitrectomy which completely changed my vision for the better. I highly recommend him as I have Dr. Salvatore Loporchio. They are a great team!!!
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Italian
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Loporchio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loporchio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loporchio has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loporchio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Loporchio speaks Italian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Loporchio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loporchio.
