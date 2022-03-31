Overview

Dr. Salvatore Loporchio, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cranston, RI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Loporchio works at Salvatore J. Loporchio M.d. Ltd in Cranston, RI with other offices in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.