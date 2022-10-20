Dr. Salvatore Lombardo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lombardo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salvatore Lombardo, MD
Overview
Dr. Salvatore Lombardo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bloomfield, NJ. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Clara Maass Medical Center and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Dr. Lombardo works at
Locations
1
Essex Hudson Urology256 Broad St # 1, Bloomfield, NJ 07003 Directions (201) 614-5969
2
Essex Hudson Urology217 Chestnut St Ste 2, Newark, NJ 07105 Directions (973) 520-7218
3
Essex Hudson Urology464 Valley Brook Ave # 1, Lyndhurst, NJ 07071 Directions (201) 649-3579
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Clara Maass Medical Center
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I got Dr. Lombardo's name from our insurance plan. His office is not far from our house in Lyndhurst, I made my grandfather an appointment,. When we were in the waiting room, there were 2 other patients of Dr. Lombardo there and we got to talking. Both of them said very good things and spoke highly of him. We finally got into the exam room and what the other 2 patients had said was 100% true. He is very attentive, asks questions and made us feel that we were the most important thing in the world for those 30 minutes. Turns out Dr. Lombardo speaks Italian so you could imagine by grandfather's shock when the doctor started speaking to him in his own Sicilian dialect! I was floored. We left the office with my grandfather thinking Dr. Lombardo walks on water. He prescribed a new medication which has been very helpful for my grandfather. What was typically an onerous and sometimes unpleasant task actually turned out to be kind of fun. So Glad we met!
About Dr. Salvatore Lombardo, MD
- Urology
- English, Italian
- 1760440903
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lombardo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lombardo using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lombardo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lombardo works at
Dr. Lombardo has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lombardo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lombardo speaks Italian.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lombardo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lombardo.
