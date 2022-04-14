Dr. Salvatore Lacognata, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lacognata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salvatore Lacognata, DO
Dr. Salvatore Lacognata, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.
Valley Bone & Joint Specialists3941 E Baseline Rd Ste 102, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 969-3531
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
How was your appointment with Dr. Lacognata?
I have had a total of 12 surgeries, 2 of these have been knee replacements. Then I found out I needed Knee Revision Surgery (a replacement of an existing prosthetic knee) it is much more complicated then a normal knee replacement some doctors will not even do this procedure. I have been treated and cared for by a lot of good doctors in my life but Dr LaCognata and Raelyn and the team at Valley Bone & Joint Specialists are the best I have ever had, and everything you will ever want in a healthcare provider!
About Dr. Salvatore Lacognata, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Italian
- Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Lacognata has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lacognata accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lacognata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lacognata has seen patients for Bursitis, Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lacognata on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lacognata speaks Italian.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Lacognata. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lacognata.
